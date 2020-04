A Wind Advisory (brown-shaded area on the headlined map) will be in effect Chicago area-wide into this Monday evening with strong northwest winds gusting over 45 mph at times blowing loose objects around and causing difficult driving conditions especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. At the same time, Lakeshore Flood Advisories/Warnings will be in effect (green-shaded counties on the headlined map) due to 8 to 12-foot waves building along portions of the northwest Indiana and southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline.