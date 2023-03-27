Weather Service office in Chicago said they received around three dozen reports of hail, most of which were close to the I-80 corridor stretching from LaSalle County, IL to Porter County, IN. Hail as small as peas was reported, but there were some locations that saw hail at least the size of quarters. Sheridan in LaSalle County and Shorewood in Kendall County reported hail the size of half dollars.

As of 9PM there was one report of wind damage in southern Porter County, IN where thunderstorm winds snapped wooden powerline poles around 5:45 Sunday evening.

As we enter the season of spring, some good news for Illinois and Chicagoland farmers. Thanks to the soggy conditions in February and March, there’s no drought conditions anywhere in the state. The same can’t be said for many places to our west where exceptional to extreme drought in still in place for much of the Great Plains states.

Total ice coverage shrunk from 13.4% to 5.2% in just the past 2 weeks