Severe weather potential developing

Deepening low pressure over the Plains will move across the mid-Mississippi valley Saturday bringing the Chicago area its first threat of severe weather this spring. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of the metro area to be at risk of severe thunderstorms as soon as late tonight as warm, moist air surges northward. Large hail is the primary thunderstorm threat late tonight into early Saturday.

Thunderstorm outlook valid until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

Of greater concern will be the potential for storm development Saturday afternoon and evening as temperatures in the low 70s reach into parts of the Chicago area. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight-line winds are all possible. Latest forecast guidance suggests the greatest threat of severe weather across Chicagoland will be late Saturday afternoon, into the early evening hours.

Severe thunderstorm outlook valid 7 AM Saturday-7 AM Sunday.