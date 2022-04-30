The Storm Prediction Center expects that a tornado watch will be issued by mid-afternoon for portions of southern Wisconsin as well as north and central Illinois (see the discussion below).

Scalloped area is being considered for tornado watch issuance.

Mesoscale Discussion 0592 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1232 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Iowa...southwest Wisconsin...portions of western...central and northwestern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely Valid 301732Z - 301930Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...A tornado watch is likely by 19Z as storms form and intensify through the afternoon. TECHNICAL DISCUSSION...Destabilization is underway across the the Upper Midwest as dewpoints have increased into the low 60s and temperatures have warmed to near 70 amid broken clouds. The surface pattern is complicated across the warm sector this afternoon. A stationary front which extended from the occluded front across Illinois this morning has started to lift north as a warm front. The primary cold front extends from central Iowa across northwest Missouri and eastern Kansas while the initial cold front has started to wash out from southeast Iowa across central Missouri. The best low-level moisture remains east of this weakening front and therefore, the primary severe weather threat should remain east of this feature. MLCIN has started to erode across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. A bit more moisture advection and/or heating should be sufficient for storm development in the next 1 to 2 hours. Mini supercells will be possible near the surface low where wind profiles will also be favorable for low-level mesocyclone organization and potential for a tornado or two. More robust storm development is expected across central Illinois where greater destabilization is anticipated with sufficient backed surface flow to support a tornado threat in addition to the threat for large hail and damaging winds. 17Z surface analysis shows temperatures 2 to 3 degrees above guidance indicating storm development could occur slightly earlier than 12Z guidance indicated.