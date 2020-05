Severe thunderstorms continuing east into the western portions of the immediate Chicago Metro area- Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb and Kane counties- Valid until 12:30 am Friday morning

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 AM CDT. * AT 1139 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SHABBONA TO NEAR LELAND TO NEAR EARLVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... YORKVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, PLANO, SANDWICH, SHABBONA, SUGAR GROVE, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, MAPLE PARK, NEWARK, LELAND, MILLINGTON AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 96 AND 109. THIS INCLUDES...SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

