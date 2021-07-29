Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8AM CDT for northern Illinois, northern Indiana, southwestern Lower Michigan and Lake Michigan

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwestern Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Thursday morning from 100 AM until 800 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A quasi-linear convective system, with embedded severe
   thunderstorms (including a supercell or two) will proceed
   southeastward from Wisconsin across the watch area.  Some eastward
   pivot or growth of this activity toward southwestern MI also is
   possible.  Severe gusts will be the main concern, though the threat
   exists for an embedded tornado or two, as well as isolated hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 110
   statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles east northeast
   of Rockford IL to 65 miles south southeast of Valparaiso IN.

The following counties are included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch:
ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE 
BOONE                BUREAU    CARROLL      COOK              DE KALB             DUPAGE FORD          GRUNDY    IROQUOIS     DAVIESS           KANE                KANKAKEE             KENDALL   LAKE         LA SALLE          LEE                  LIVINGSTON          MCHENRY    OGLE         PUTNAM            STEPHENSON
WHITESIDE  

INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE    
BENTON               CASS                ELKHART                 FULTON               HUNTINGTON           JASPER              KOSCIUSKO               LAGRANGE            LAKE                 LA PORTE            MARSHALL                MIAMI                   NEWTON               NOBLE               PORTER                  PULASKI              ST. JOSEPH          STARKE                  WABASH               WHITE               WHITLEY 

MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE    
ALLEGAN              BERRIEN             CASS                    KALAMAZOO            ST. JOSEPH          VAN BUREN

