Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8AM CDT for northern Illinois, northern Indiana, southwestern Lower Michigan and Lake Michigan

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Northern Indiana Southwestern Lower Michigan Lake Michigan * Effective this Thursday morning from 100 AM until 800 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A quasi-linear convective system, with embedded severe thunderstorms (including a supercell or two) will proceed southeastward from Wisconsin across the watch area. Some eastward pivot or growth of this activity toward southwestern MI also is possible. Severe gusts will be the main concern, though the threat exists for an embedded tornado or two, as well as isolated hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles east northeast of Rockford IL to 65 miles south southeast of Valparaiso IN. The following counties are included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch: ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS DAVIESS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON MCHENRY OGLE PUTNAM STEPHENSON WHITESIDE INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON CASS ELKHART FULTON HUNTINGTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL MIAMI NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE WABASH WHITE WHITLEY MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BERRIEN CASS KALAMAZOO ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN