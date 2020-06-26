Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 5:45PM CDT for north-central Ogle County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL OGLE COUNTY... At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stillman Valley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Ogle County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction