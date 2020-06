Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for southeastern Will, Central Kankakee and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and northern Lake County, Indiana until 9:30AM CDT

UPDATE 9:03AM CDT... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...CENTRAL KANKAKEE...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 903 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sauk Village, or near Steger, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Kankakee, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Alsip and Matteson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

