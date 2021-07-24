Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cook and DuPage Counties until 4:45PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arlington Heights to near Hoffman Estates, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Far north side of Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes...Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, and Harper College.