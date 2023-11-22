Chilly pattern follows a seasonable Thanksgiving Day
Predicted high temperatures—How far from normal?
Not a huge storm, but a period of snow is likely beginning in Sunday’s predawn hours, before tapering off Sunday afternoon. There could be enough snow to cover the ground, especially on the normally colder outdoor surfaces.
Tracking the timing of the late weekend snow
A chilly weather pattern locks in this weekend and continues much of next week—but a switch back to the mild pattern that has dominated much of the Fall is predicted to return in the opening days of December.
6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK—Tuesday, November 28 thru Saturday, December 2
8-14 DAY OUTLOOK—Thursday November 30th through Wednesday December 6