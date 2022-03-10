Saturday morning cold compounded by wind chill. More than half of the country experiencing drought conditions. Chicago’s 6-10 day outlook — warm with slightly above normal precipitation. Early March roller Coaster temps to trend warmer mid-month Weather Blog Posted: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:49 PM CST / Updated: Mar 10, 2022 / 10:49 PM CST CLICK TO ENLARGE Close Modal Suggest a Correction ( function () { const contact_forms = document.getElementsByClassName('contact-form'); for ( const form of contact_forms ) { form.onsubmit = function() { const buttons = form.getElementsByTagName('button'); for( const button of buttons ) { button.setAttribute('disabled', true); } } } } )(); Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() ); Suggest a Correction