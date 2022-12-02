The leading edge of Arctic-source cold air will ride gusty NW winds into the Chicago area Saturday. Temps will start out in the upper teens to lower 20s with single digit wind chills and then not change a whole lot as the day progresses, but it might not feel quite as cold in the afternoon as the winds ease up.

Sunday the center of cold high pressure will quickly shift off to the east, allowing southerly winds to return on its backside – afternoon temps look to reach the 40 degree mark in many parts of the area.

The Polar jet will shift back north and we will become more under the influence of the Subtropical jet stream aloft during the next week. We will experience closer to normal temperatures and frequent periods of cloudiness along with light, possibly mixed precipitation.