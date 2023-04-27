Check out this satellite animation with superimposed lightning showing the storms which erupted across the Sunshine State Wednesday

Check out this satellite animation using GOES EAST satellite imagery prepared by the folks at CIRA/RAMBB at Colorado State: CLICK ON VIDEO:

A plot of lightning over the 24 hour period from noon CDT Wednesday and noon CDT Thursday:

Closer look at 24 hour lightning showing lightning from the storms which flared over Florida and the Mississippi Delta area and Gulf Coast:

Wednesday storm reports filed with the National Weather Service’s STORM PREDICTION CENTER (SPC):

Severe t-storms didn’t just impact Florida Wednesday. Included below are maps laying out the severe weather reports filed with the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) as well as 24 hour lightning plots covering the period through midday Thursday.