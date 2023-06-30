SEVERE WEATHER RAKED AREAS OF ILLINOIS to Chicago’s south Thursday—and warm, humid , unstable air in the wake of near 90-degree temps support evening t-storms Thursday

Wind damage has been extensive with a fast moving squall line downstate. Trees are down and the power is out thanks to t-storm wind gusts which have topped 60 and 70 mph at many locations from the Mississippi River across central Illinois including the Springfield, Decatur and Champaign areas as far north as sections of LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties. Here’s a photo of tree damage shared with us by Chris Nelson in in Lerna, Illinois:

Photo courtesy: Chris Nelson

Nature put on quite a show THURSDAY–especially downstate–as a fast moving, arc-shaped squall line roared into the area. The storms produced wind gusts as high as 90 mph—powerhouse winds which downed trees and produced damage, knocking out power in many areas, from the Mississippi River across the state, from Missouri and across central and southern Illinois and into Indiana.

We’re in a RING OF FIRE PATTERN with thunderstorms forming on the periphery of a 100-degree hot air mass

The hot air mass has reached north into Missouri and downstate Illinois near and south of St. Louis. Jet stream winds around the north side of such hot air domes carry t-storm clusters which erupt with some regularity and can tap jet stream wind energy and bring it down to the surface in storm gusts. Tornadoes can spin up in such situations.

Improvement in the visibilities and AIR QUALITY in Chicago

There’s been some improvement in the visibilities and AIR QUALITY in Chicago, even as humidities have taken off and temps have made it into the mid to upper 80s and dew points have surged into the low 70s—INDICATING VERY HUMID, ENERGY RICH AIR sits over us.

The area has moved into a pattern which is to see sporadic—but SEPARATED storm gusts flare from time to time through Sunday. Rainfalls ranging from 0.6 to as much as 2.2″ aren’t out of the question in a number of areas across Chicagoland in coming days—but there will be many rain-free periods between.

Nearly 500 Canadian fires continue to burn—half of them out of control.

Canadian authorities report TEN TIMES THE AREA has burned THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST. An area of more the 27,000 square miles has been charred.

From NASA:

On March 1, 2023, NASA’s Juno mission completed its 49th close flyby of Jupiter. As the spacecraft flew low over the giant planet’s cloud tops, its JunoCam instrument captured this look at bands of high-altitude haze forming above cyclones in an area known at Jet N7.

Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson processed a raw image from the JunoCam instrument, enhancing the contrast and sharpness. At the time the image was taken, Juno was about 5,095 miles (8,200 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 66 degrees.

NASA’s Juno Mission Captures Lightning On Jupiter

In this view of a vortex near Jupiter’s north pole, NASA’s Juno mission observed the glow from a bolt of lightning. On Earth, lightning bolts originate from water clouds, and happen most frequently near the equator, while on Jupiter lightning likely also occurs in clouds containing an ammonia-water solution, and can be seen most often near the poles.

Source: NASA

Continue Reading about Juno’s mission on NASA website here: LINK