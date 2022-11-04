Winds increase, temperatures fall but remain mild for early November

Remember that clocks go back an hour Saturday night (2 a.m. Sunday)as Central Standard Time returns.

Friday was the 8th consecutive day with above normal temperatures for Chicago. Midway set record high maximum and record high minimum temperature for November 4th. O’Hare Airport also set a Chicago record high minimum temperature of 61 on Friday. Rainfall was not evenly distributed as some areas received brief but heavier rainfall Friday morning and afternoon. Heavier rainfall fell on a line from the southwest suburbs to the near south side of Chicago. Additional rain may fall early Saturday with scattered thunderstorms possible before clouds begin to clear during the afternoon.

Strong winds will be the main story for Saturday. Southwest winds may gust to the 50 to 60 mph range, with even higher speeds in some locations. Winds will diminish somewhat Saturday night into Sunday but gusts to 25 miles per hour are possible during daytime hours Sunday. Winds diminish considerably late Sunday into Monday.

High temperatures in the low 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday although temperatures will drop quickly after sunset Saturday. Temperatures will be more seasonable Monday and Tuesday before another warmup with afternoon temperatures approaching 70 on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler weather arrives late next week.