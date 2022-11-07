In contrast to the blustery weather this past weekend, sunshine and relative tranquility settled across the area Monday, along with seasonable temps.

Such days will tend to be increasingly rare. High pressure will shift east on Tuesday allowing winds to gradually build. By midweek another major fall storm system is forecast to organize over the Plains, then track NE to the upper Midwest by Friday. For Chicago this means another spell of roller-coaster temps accompanied by high winds. As the system approaches, our area will enter the storm’s warm sector. Temps may flirt with 70 on Wednesday, then soar to September-like near-record levels Thursday, while potentially severe t-storms erupt along a cold front to our west. Showers may accompany this front as it passes across the metro area late Thursday night. In its wake, strong SW-W winds are to sweep decidedly colder air into the region. From Thursday to Saturday, daytime temps are expected to have dropped 35-40 degrees, equivalent to a transition from September to December in 48 hours.