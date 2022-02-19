Relative Humidity and Low Dew Points

Dear Tom,

I was surprised when the weather report indicated the relative humidity at 53 percent and the and dew point at -l. How can there be less than no moisture in the air?

—Richard L. Ettlinger, Chicago

Dear Richard,

The dew point can drop below zero in the same manner that the temperature can. Dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled for saturation to occur. Because the dew point can never be higher than the temperature, by definition, there must be a negative dew point any time the temperature is below zero. Chicago’s lowest dew points have approached 40 below, occurring on a few occasions during the brutally cold winters in the early and middle 1980s when temperatures dropped as low as 27 below.