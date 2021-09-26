Relative Humidity and Dew Points

CHICAGO — Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor certainly made his mark at a Chicago Cubs game last week. But he may have made a more significant impression on a group of young athletes who had a chance to spend time with the megastar.

Last Tuesday, McGregor's heavily criticized first pitch at Wrigley Field made the rounds, but Chrissy Briceno, a Mather High School senior, heaped nothing but praise McGregor's way.