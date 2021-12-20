Regarding falling pennies, how fast do they fall? 

CHICAGO (AP) — People with a soon-to-expire Illinois driver’s license or state ID card are in luck: You have an extra three months to get your card renewed.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says expiration dates are being extended an additional three months, from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. But he says this will be the final extension from his office, and it doesn’t apply to commercial driver’s licenses or commercial learner’s permits.