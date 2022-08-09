Add South Korea to the list of record breaking rains which have hit in recent months–a list which includes the U.S. and China among other regions. Flooding in eastern Kentucky alone took the lives of 37.

Seoul, South Korea’s capital–a city of 9.77 million—was doused with 17″ of rain which fell at one point at a rate of 5.57″ per hour–the highest on record there reports CNN. Axios filed this report on the cloudburst, which has claimed 9 lives with at least 8 missing.

Read more in this AXIOS report here.

Social media has been clearing video of the flooding–some captures are featured below.