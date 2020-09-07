Record heat reported in California as wildfires continue to burn out West

The hottest day over the term of records was recorded Sunday in Los Angeles County,

Searing heat, what the National Weather Service Los Angeles office described as “kiln-like heat,” baked southern California Sunday producing the highest temps in the terms of weather records in Los Angeles County.

In many areas there, nighttime lows failed to drop below the 90s.

Records at Woodland Hills date back 71 years to 1949.

Sunday’s 115-deg high at Escondido was that site’s all-time record in the 111 years of observations dating back to 1909.

To the north, the San Francisco National Weather Service office posted a list a map of temps at 1 a.m. Labor Day, virtually all in the 90s; many above 95-degrees and a few still in the 100s.

Here’s how the Los Angeles Times reported on the extreme heat.

Posted with the graphics below is the special weather statement on the heat put out by the NWS Los Angeles office. You can link to the post here.

It’s in this environment huge fires have been occurring.

Huge, out of control fires continue to burn in the record heat and widespread drought across the West.

Their smoke has reached our Midwest airspace and is producing the hazy look to the sky over the Chicago-area.

Much attention has been directed toward California’s Creek Valley fire over the weekend. But it’s hardly the only fire burning in the West.

From Colorado come these dramatic views of the towering pyrocumulonimbus cloud (the term for the towering thunderheads which form over fires as a result of the heat they generate) photographed Sunday over the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado.

You can watch smoke off the Western fires fanning out over a wide swath of the United States on this “true color” GOES-16 weather satellite animation:

Scott Bachmeier of CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has posted this multipanel GOES-17 (also known as the “goes west” satellite) animation of the various satellite channels which enable meteorologists and firefighter–plus all interested parties–to track fires. Note in the upper left-hand panel high-resolution imagery of the pyrocumulonimbus clouds developing over the fire. You can see the boiling “overshooting tops” of the cloud where updrafts generated by the fire’s heat and the hot weather there are most extreme.

Here’s an animation of the predicted smoke plume.

The forecast is produced by the National Weather Service’s high resolution 3km HRRR model.

The smoke will continue arriving at high altitudes here riding upper level winds through the forecast period which runs well into tomorrow

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.