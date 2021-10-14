Recent rains bring drought relief to northern Illinois. October minimum temperatures average double digits above normal. Cool weekend follows Friday showers. Outlook for late October suggests a return to warm, dry conditions.

Weather Blog

by: WGN-TV Weather Team

Posted: / Updated:
CLICK TO ENLARGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News