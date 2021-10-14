Recent rains bring drought relief to northern Illinois. October minimum temperatures average double digits above normal. Cool weekend follows Friday showers. Outlook for late October suggests a return to warm, dry conditions. Weather Blog by: WGN-TV Weather Team Posted: Oct 14, 2021 / 09:21 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 14, 2021 / 08:25 PM CDT CLICK TO ENLARGE Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction