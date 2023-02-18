Friday breaks streak of above normal temperatures, but mild temps return for weekend. Another potential precipitation event looms for mid-week

RECAP OF THURSDAY SNOW

Heaviest totals fall northwest of Chicago

Friday’s chill — the coldest in two weeks — moves out as gusty SW winds (20 to 30 mph) bring mild, Pacific air back into the area Saturday afternoon

Saturday mid-afternoon temperatures

How much warmer than same period Friday afternoon?

Mid-afternoon wind gust snapshot

LIQUID PRECIPITATION TOTALS FROM THURSDAY

The rain/snow mix of Thursday’s storm system generated significant precip totals — liquid amounts include rain and melted snow

HIGHEST STATEWIDE SYSTEM SNOW TOTALS

The highest totals were in Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone counties

NE ILLINOIS SNOWFALL TOTALS FROM THURSDAY

Favored areas northwest of Chicago

LAKE EFFECT SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT

Enhanced NW Indiana snow totals

WINDY, LATE WINTER STORM THREATENS NATION’S MID-SECTION MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Potential for rain/snow or a wintry mix across the Chicago area

Forecast to be refined as it gets closer

ANOTHER HEALTHY PRECIPITATION MAKER DUE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Water equivalent values: between 0.50” and 1.00” across the Chicago area

Precipitation totals through Friday, February 24

STREAK OF 13 CONSECUTIVE ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURE DAYS COMES TO AN END

Friday was Chicago’s first day with a below normal average temperature since February 3rd

O’Hare Airport — mean average temperature departure from normal: February 1 to February 17

