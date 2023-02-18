Friday breaks streak of above normal temperatures, but mild temps return for weekend. Another potential precipitation event looms for mid-week
RECAP OF THURSDAY SNOW
Heaviest totals fall northwest of Chicago
Friday’s chill — the coldest in two weeks — moves out as gusty SW winds (20 to 30 mph) bring mild, Pacific air back into the area Saturday afternoon
Saturday mid-afternoon temperatures
How much warmer than same period Friday afternoon?
Mid-afternoon wind gust snapshot
LIQUID PRECIPITATION TOTALS FROM THURSDAY
The rain/snow mix of Thursday’s storm system generated significant precip totals — liquid amounts include rain and melted snow
HIGHEST STATEWIDE SYSTEM SNOW TOTALS
The highest totals were in Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone counties
NE ILLINOIS SNOWFALL TOTALS FROM THURSDAY
Favored areas northwest of Chicago
LAKE EFFECT SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT
Enhanced NW Indiana snow totals
WINDY, LATE WINTER STORM THREATENS NATION’S MID-SECTION MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Potential for rain/snow or a wintry mix across the Chicago area
Forecast to be refined as it gets closer
ANOTHER HEALTHY PRECIPITATION MAKER DUE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Water equivalent values: between 0.50” and 1.00” across the Chicago area
Precipitation totals through Friday, February 24