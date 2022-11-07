An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
by: WGN-TV Weather Team, Mark Carroll
Posted:
Updated:
