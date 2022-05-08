Dear Tom,

This spring seems to be one of the coldest ever. Do the facts support my impression?

Dave Bunten, Lake Zurich

Dear Dave,

Not really. When considering the entire spring 2022 period to date that began March 1, the temperature ranking isn’t as bad as you might think. Through the opening days of May, Spring 2022 ranks as the 48th coldest out of 151 springs, ranking in about the top third coldest. However, when also taking precipitation and sunshine into account, this spring does become more adverse. With more than 10 inches of precipitation already on the books, it currently ranks as the 11th wettest. In terms of sunshine, this spring has been dismal. March sunshine was well below normal, and April tied for the city’s second cloudiest. So far, May is off to one of its dreariest opens on record.