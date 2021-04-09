Rainy, windy weekend ahead

Chicago will see rain, wind and clouds for most of the upcoming weekend

Sprinkles and scattered light rains build to steadier rain likely by late Saturday morning. They will continue through the afternoon then turn windy and cooler.

Wind gusts will build to 35 to 40 mph, especially Chicago shoreline. High 53–but holding to the 40s lakeshore and in the upper 50s south suburbs.

Saturday night rains become more sporadic and showery. Low 47.

Sunday will be frequently cloudy and windy. Sporadic showers are expected with 40% to 50% areal coverage. High 53.

Clouds and wind remain into Monday as well with a chance of a few showers at times. High 62.

