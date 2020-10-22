Rainy morning gives way to warm afternoon – then a drop in temps

The heavens opened overnight over a wide swath of the area, with the heaviest rainfall in two weeks in a number of instances.

Over 3 inches (at Bolingbrook 3.27″, Naperville 3.15″ and Countryside 3.00″) fell with the most intense rains across the heart of the Chicago metro area. Amounts tapered off to the south.

Lightning and thunder accompanied the rains making for a noisy night in sections of the region.

Warm Temps Arrive

70s are on the way today!

Watch as much warmer air proceeds north in combination with daytime warming.

A warm front is marching north across the area. It has produced the heaviest overnight rains in weeks over a swath of the metro area.

Rainfall numbers

At Chicago’s airports, an official 2.03 inches at O’Hare and 2.47 inches reported at Midway.

Some other totals from my WGN colleagues included:

1.43″ from Steve Kahn in Arlington Heights

2.47″ at Midway Airport from Frank Wachowski

1.48″ from Paul Dailey in St. Charles

0.91″ from Paul Merzlock in west Joliet

0.89″ reported by Mark Carroll at Oak Forest

My National Weather Service colleagues in the Chicago Forecast Office have put together the following list of rainfalls with this latest precip system

Colder air coming

A big drop in temps is on the way for Friday and the weekend.

Readings tank after that Friday and will fall from the mid 60s early Friday into the high 40s before nightfall late Friday.

And there’s a chilly weekend ahead with a windy, wet autumn storm due Sunday and Sunday night.

And there is the potential for some chilly showers and a good deal of cloudiness as we head into next week.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather