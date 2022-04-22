It is a soggy Friday afternoon across the northern half of the Chicago area.

Showers and thunderstorms, some capable of drenching downpours, are occurring along a northbound warm front.

The that promises to bring 2022’s warmest temperatures to date Saturday afternoon, and the warmest levels in more than six months!

The rains will diminish Friday evening setting the stage for a windy, warm Saturday with a brief, but early taste of summer.