Rains tonight; gusty winds tomorrow: Spring storm takes aim at Chicago area

The Chicago area is in for quite a blow.

A spring storm will bring high winds Wednesday night through Thursday into Thursday night.

Wind velocities are poised for dramatic increases in the next 12 hours. Model peak wind guidance takes gusts to 50 mph–some possibly higher.

Thursday 7 p.m.

A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 7 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. for several Chicago area counties including Boone, Cook, Lake, McHenry and Will.

Winds propelled by Canadian system

Driving these powerful winds is a huge spread in pressures between a sprawling Canadian high pressure system over Ontario by morning with its central pressure reaching 1035 mb (30.56″) and the incoming storm system which will reach southern Illinois bearing a central pressure predicted as low as 995 mb. (29.38″) Thursday morning.

That’s quite a spread. And spreads in barometric pressures of that magnitude produce powerhouse wind velocities as nature seeks to offset the balance.

Nowhere are such winds stronger than in open areas, along the Lake Michigan shoreline, where they arrive near friction-free (or “geostrophic” as we in the meteorological profession say) and between buildings in the downtown area or elsewhere where the “venturi-effect” kicks in (More info at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venturi_effect).

Heavy rains too

Rains will fall and trend heaviest the farther south one travels from Chicago with steady rains starting at 5 p.m. There will be a wide north to south variation in rainfall amounts with anywhere from 0.50 inch to as much as 1.25 inches likely in the city.

But amounts are likely to taper to 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches along the Wisconsin border up to as much as 1.50 inches to in local areas as much as 2-3 inches likely in south of the city toward Kankakee, Rensselaer and Morris.

The real news—and we’ll hold out breath until we see what this system ends up producing—is likely to come from the storm’s warm southern sector where severe and potentially tornadic thunderstorms appear more than a passing threat.

SPC forecasters are warning of the potential for long path-length twisters which could prove terribly damaging in affected areas.

Already this storm is taking on an immense “comma-shaped” configuration. Watch it winding up on this satellite animation

And watch on radar as rains sweep toward Chicago and expected to reach the city in its steadiest form around 5 a.m.

