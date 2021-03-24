Raining shrimp, and other aquatic creatures falling from the sky

Dear Tom,

My mother told me that when she was a kid in Florida, it rained shrimp. How does this happen?

—Iris Young, 2nd grader, Chicago

Dear Iris,

Rains of various creatures have long been reported. Among the creatures that have been reported to have fallen from the skies are fish, insects, frogs and toads, spiders and jellyfish. In general, such creatures are believed to have been picked up by tornadoes or tornadic waterspouts and carried a distance before being dropped down again. A rain of animals is indeed a rare occurrence, but such occurrences have been reported in many countries throughout history. A majority of the reports indicate that such “falls” are associated with sea animals, as, for example, your mother’s report of shrimp falling from the sky.

