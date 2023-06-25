First 1″ rainfall at Midway Airport in 4 months

A couple of WeatherBug stations had at least 1.25″ as well. Crytal Lake (McHenry County) 1.37″. Evergreen Park (Cook) 1.25″ O’Hare picked up 0.77″ Saturday night through Sunday morning. Midway got 1.15″ this was the first time Midway had a 1″ rainfall since February 9th, more than 4 months ago. The thunderstorms also brought strong winds with some damage being reported.

Overnight storms swept through Chicagoland overnight leaving uprooted trees and flooding

The storm came through Cicero around about 2:00 a.m. where large trees crashed onto cars and homes. Cicero firefighters climbed onto ladders to help some residents remove debris from their homes. Heavy rain also caused flooding in some places. A ramp off of I-55 flooded where a vehicle got stuck in the water. There has been no injuries reported in the storms.

Ridge building across the central U.S.—Various disturbances may move along edge of hot dome of air to our south, mainly Thursday-Saturday

Right now, what could happen is various disturbances will move along edge of this hot dome of air to our south, mainly Thursday-Saturday It’s difficult to nail down the timing of any particular disturbance this far out. We may find any chances for showers and storms later in the forecast period being somewhat dependent on early rain chances. When these waves transverse the ridge there will be some potential for severe weather, but again it’s too early to say just when storms could occur. With the uncertainty, all we can do is monitor and wait. While we’d like to avoid severe weather, more chances for needed rainfall would be welcomed.

Beijing heat wave sets multi-day temp record

In the port city of Tianjin, temperatures soared above 40 C (104°) over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather. READ MORE