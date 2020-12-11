Rain to move in Friday afternoon as early winter storm blows in for weekend

What a difference a day makes.

The Chicago-area saw unseasonably warm December weather Thursday but that all ends today as a early winter storm blows in.

Wind and rain are expected in the area Friday with rain starting in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to change to a rain snow mix Saturday afternoon.

Snow accumulation will vary depending on location. The Chicago metro area is expected to see mostly rain while areas as far North as Rockford could see two inches.

