Rain Saturday; then gradually warmer

Dear Tom, I know people are stressing about Lake Michigan shoreline erosion, but since the Army Corp of Engineers filled in the lake, isn’t it more a man-made production then a natural disaster? My understanding is that everything east of Michigan Avenue is landfill. Jason, Chicago Dear Jason, Landfill into Lake Michigan in Chicago has been occurring for a long time. For example, as far back as 1871 following the Great Chicago Fire in October of that year, debris from the fire was dumped into the lake. The level of the Lake Michigan-Lake Huron water system fluctuates through cycles and is currently at a record high level, but landfill in Chicago has had almost no effect on the level of the lakes. Precipitation, evaporation, the movement of ground water, inflow from rivers and Lake Superior and outflow from the lakes at the south end of Lake Huron are the controlling factors.