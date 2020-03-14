Breaking News
Rain Saturday; then gradually warmer

Weather Blog

by: WGN Weather team

Posted: / Updated:

A storm system well to our south brings a little light rain and snow to the Chicago area today, but we are at the extreme north edge of the precipitation area. Most rain will fall to the south. Once the weather system passes, dry weather is expected here for a few days. A gradual moderating trend should occur into Wednesday, with daytime temperatures rising to the lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. 
The next weather system to affect the Chicago area arrives late Wednesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday, especially at night, but the bulk of the rain, along with a chance of thunderstorms, arrives Thursday afternoon and at night. Colder air arrives Friday, spreading from north to south across the area, and shutting off the rain. Much colder air is in place Saturday, with a chance of snow flurries. 

