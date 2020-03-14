Rain Saturday; then gradually warmer

A
storm system well to our south brings a little light rain and snow to
the Chicago area today, but we are at the extreme north edge of the
precipitation area. Most rain
will fall to the south. Once the weather system passes, dry weather is
expected here for a few days. A gradual moderating trend should occur
into Wednesday, with daytime temperatures rising to the lower 50s
Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next weather system to affect the Chicago area arrives late Wednesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday, especially at night, but the bulk of the rain, along with a chance of thunderstorms, arrives Thursday afternoon and at night. Colder air arrives Friday, spreading from north to south across the area, and shutting off the rain. Much colder air is in place Saturday, with a chance of snow flurries.
