Chicago’s snowfall has been scant this winter, running well below normal, and in the near future, upcoming bouts of precipitation should be in liquid form. A major storm system will move into the Midwest Sunday night, bringing rain and possible thunderstorms to the Chicago area, which should persist into Monday. Unlike last week, freezing rain and glaze will not be a problem with this storm, as temperatures are slated to rise well into the 50s. Rainfall totals could exceed one inch in many areas, raising the prospects of some flooding. Cooler but dry weather will follow on Tuesday, Election Day, but another storm system threatens to bring another round of rain to the city on Wednesday, March 1, the first day of meteorological spring.

