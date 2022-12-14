As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Extensive cloudiness has persisted here – Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day and eighth out of the past nine with zero percent sunshine. There could be a few breaks, but Thursday – Saturday looks to be predominately cloudy, as the low pressure moves slowly northeast through Wisconsin. The leading edge of Arctic-source cold air will penetrate into northern Illinois with associated upper-level disturbances triggering periodic snow showers.