The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.

The center of low pressure is expected to slowly move NE, and as it approaches and moves through Wisconsin later Thursday into Friday, the associated cold air will reach our area, and sprinkles early Thursday will likely change over to flurries.

Cold air will ease its way into our area with cloudiness and flurries persisting into Saturday. Temps probably not reaching the 30 degree mark over the weekend. Finally, a little sun Sunday but clouds and flurries return again early next week.