Rain and wind to start the weekend; Snow possible later

I’s a wet and windy start to the weekend for Chicago.

Gusts are likely to top 30 mph and at times 40 mph or higher coming off Lake Michigan–especially from the North Shore and north along the Wisconsin shoreline.

Lakeshore Flood warnings and advisories have been issued.

The metro area could see some light snow or flurries Saturday night.

Rain should gradually change-over to wet snow in areas northwest/north of Chicago with heaviest amounts of 2 to 4-inches in the Rockford/Belvidere area into the southern Wisconsin counties along and north of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Sunday is set to be a much quieter day leading into a quieter weather week.

