New Year’s Eve should be relatively uneventful this year, with afternoon temperatures clustering near 40 degrees. Holiday celebrations to welcome 2023 will be held with temperatures above freezing and perhaps a bit of rain, but with no winter weather to contend with. A return of unseasonable warmth will mark the New Year’s first few days, with highs expected to be in the 40s Sunday and Monday and climb to lofty levels in the 50s on Tuesday, as the first storm system of 2023 brings the city rain and not snow. Temperatures will fall back to more seasonable levels in the 30s by the end of next week, but the long-range outlook through mid-January predicts a continuation of above-normal temperatures.

