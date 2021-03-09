Probabilities of precipitation in weather forecasts

Dear Tom,

Why do National Weather Service forecasts sometimes omit probabilities of precipitation when it is forecast?

—Jameson Sader

Dear Jameson,

Great care is exercised by the National Weather Service in the use of precipitation probabilities. The appearance or absence of probability values is not arbitrary. It is Weather Service policy to provide a precipitation probability up to 70 percent; the inclusion of a probability is done at the forecaster’s discretion above that but is usually dropped. Terms that communicate precipitation probabilities are strictly linked to the predicted probabilities. “Chance” is used when probabilities fall between 20 and 50 percent. “Likely” is used to describe probabilities of 60 or 70 percent; no probabilities for precipitation of 80, 90 or 100%.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction