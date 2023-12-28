Easterly upper steering winds on north side of system will sweep moisture westward into Illinois, including the Chicago area

Rain should be overspreading the metro area in the 5 to 8 a.m. Thursday. The westward-moving precipitation moves into a colder atmosphere—so it is likely to occur as wet snow over west and northwest sections of the metro area Thursday morning. There may even be some wet snowflakes mixed over sections of the city—but with the best chances of some wet snow from near the Fox Valley and to the west.

Southeast-bound weather system could bring some periods of light snow New Years Eve Sunday or Sunday night

WHAT A CHANGE IN THE DECEMBER TEMP TREND THIS YEAR VERSUS LAST YEAR!

DECEMBER 2023’s opening 27 days will be running 8.5 degrees warmer by the close of today (Wednesday) compared to the same period a year ago. What a difference! We’ve logged ONLY 2 BELOW NORMAL DAYS in Chicago during the Dec. 1-27 time frame this year versus 14 BELOW NORMAL DAYS in the same period a year ago.

Check out the National Weather Service’s comparative analyses for the 30 days through Dec. 27th this year and for the same period a year ago. The contrast is striking!

Maps on which the MEAN TEMP over the 30 days through Dec 26 and the TEMP DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL during the 30 day period this year (in 2023) are depicted.

The two plots of Chicago temperatures for the Dec. 1-26 periods last year and this year are striking as well.

Here are Chicago DECEMBER, 2023 TEMPERATURES—all but 2 of the month’s opening 26 days have been WARMER THAN NORMAL.

By comparison—and as shown in this December 2022 Chicago temp plot—14 of the month’s 31 days were BELOW NORMAL A YEAR–including three days that recorded sub-zero at some point of the day. And Dec 23rd last year saw that temps REMAINED SUB-ZERO ALL DAY!