These thunderstorms were unleashing lightning punctuated, flooding downpours in the wake of Friday’s steamy 80-degree dew points and triple-digit heat indices
“NNE” winds to bring weekend heat and humidity relief
STORMS EXPLODED RAPIDLY AND DRAMATICALLY IN THE HOT, HUMID, UNSTABLE AIR LATE FRIDAY
The color enhanced satellite animation shows the cold cloud tops expanding and the storm develop vertically.
The TRUE COLOR visible evening satellite animation shows the towering thunderheads casting shadows on the surrounding terrain as the sun sets.
ATMOSPHERIC RUNDOWN
For Friday, July 28, 2023
- Here in Chicago, our observational guru and veteran National Weather Service Chicago observer Frank Wachowski reports O’HARE picked up 0.29” overnight and MIDWAY checks in with 0.35” at the South Side site
- Some heavier 24-hour rainfalls in and near the following communities here in Illinois and Indiana from volunteer CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborate Rain, Hail and Snow Network— https://www.cocorahs.org/)