1. Major storm wreaks havoc in the west
System due to impact central United States by midweek. These are the 24-hour storm reports ending 6 AM Monday CST.
2. Heavier 48-hour snowfall reports
Big snows in Sierras—good news for drought-ravaged region
3. Snow blankets upstate New York and southern New England
Here are heavier snow totals for 24 hours, ending 6 AM CST Monday
4. Major winter storm to head across the central United States midweek
There were watches, warnings in place as of 5 PM CST Monday
5. Approaching storm forecast to bring soaking rains to the Midwest and the South
Forecast general-coverage rainfall which is valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday
6. Severe weather outlook
Valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday: Ingredients coming into phase for severe thunderstorms late Tuesday to Tuesday night
7. Severe thunderstorm outlook
Valid 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday: Severe weather threat to shift across the Gulf states midweek
8. This week’s storm to initiate pattern change
Extended cold period to highlight second half of December
9. Forecast mean temperature departures from normal
Valid December 17-22
10. Forecast mean temperature departures from normal
Valid December 23-28