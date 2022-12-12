1. Major storm wreaks havoc in the west

System due to impact central United States by midweek. These are the 24-hour storm reports ending 6 AM Monday CST.

2. Heavier 48-hour snowfall reports

Big snows in Sierras—good news for drought-ravaged region

3. Snow blankets upstate New York and southern New England

Here are heavier snow totals for 24 hours, ending 6 AM CST Monday

4. Major winter storm to head across the central United States midweek

There were watches, warnings in place as of 5 PM CST Monday

5. Approaching storm forecast to bring soaking rains to the Midwest and the South

Forecast general-coverage rainfall which is valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday

6. Severe weather outlook

Valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday: Ingredients coming into phase for severe thunderstorms late Tuesday to Tuesday night

7. Severe thunderstorm outlook

Valid 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday: Severe weather threat to shift across the Gulf states midweek

8. This week’s storm to initiate pattern change

Extended cold period to highlight second half of December

9. Forecast mean temperature departures from normal

Valid December 17-22

10. Forecast mean temperature departures from normal

Valid December 23-28