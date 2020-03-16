Pleasant Tuesday, then weather goes downhill

High pressure will move across the region on Tuesday bringing emergent sunshine, light winds and a return to above normal temperatures. This comes after a weekend that produced wet snow and the month’s first day with a temperature deficit. Tuesday’s tranquility is not to last. Satellite imagery late Monday showed deep low pressure just off the West coast. This feature will swing upper level winds to the southwest across most of the country, allowing mild air to sweep northward. The transition to moisture-laden Gulf air will bring extensive cloud cover and a period of rain on Wednesday, though surface winds of an easterly component are to keep temps chilly through midweek. Thursday is expected to bring a much stronger surge of warm air as a front lifts across the Chicago area. Heavier showers and thunderstorms are forecast to accompany the surge of springlike air.

