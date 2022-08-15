The work week began with the Chicago area’s 8th consecutive day with a below normal maximum temperature, after a weekend that was nearly 10 degrees cooler than the prior weekend. Northwest upper-level steering winds are restraining heat from northern Illinois, allowing pleasant summer weather to continue. Northeast winds each day through mid-week will keep lakeshore temperatures cooler than at inland locations. Rain prospects don’t return until Friday afternoon, continuing into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humidity will be on the increase beginning Friday. The country’s hottest Tuesday temperatures will be found in Texas as well as the northwest and southwest. A marginal chance for severe weather Tuesday will be limited to an area from NW Arkansas to SW Alabama.

