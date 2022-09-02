While scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, the majority of the Labor Day weekend will have comfortable temperatures and dry hours. Saturday’s weather begins beautifully, continuing into the early afternoon, before a cold front arrives from the northwest. The front will bring rapidly changing weather including a wind shift from southwest to northeast producing winds gusting to 25 mph after sunset. Temperatures will drop from the mid 80s to the mid 60s or low 70s near the lakeshore. Beachgoers and mariners should be on the alert Saturday afternoon as the shifting winds following the cold front passage will build waves rapidly. Waves of 2 feet or less will increase to 4 to 6 feet creating hazards. Clouds are likely to linger for Sunday and Monday but breaks in the clouds should allow for sunshine at times. Afternoon temperatures Sunday and Monday should be in the mid 70s.

