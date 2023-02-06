A cold front will approach our area from the west Monday with winds picking up out of the south gusting over 30 mph during the afternoon. Rain is then likely just ahead of the cold front as it passes through our area overnight and early Tuesday morning.

This combination of mild temps, gusty south winds along with light rain should eat away at the existing snow pack which on Sunday extended along and north of Interstate 80.

S/W #1 Triggers development of low pressure in TX/OK that will move NE spreading rain over our area later Wed/Wed night.

S/W #2 Will follow S/W#1, prolonging effect of low pressure here – continues rain Thursday, possibly changing-over to wet snow before ending from the west.

A complicated upper air pattern will develop low pressure over Texas/Oklahoma later Tuesday.

This low pressure will approach spreading rain over our area Wednesday and Wednesday night. A continuation of the mild temps in the 40s should erase the remaining snow pack.

An upper air disturbance will continue the cloudiness and rain on Thursday, the rain possibly changing over to some wet snow before ending from the west as colder air works its way into our area. Temps will rebound next weekend with rain possible early the following week.