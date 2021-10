Courtney Vandersloot's lay-up with four seconds to go in regulation helped the Sky force overtime with the Mercury in Phoenix in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. But the Arizona-based women's basketball team heated up in the extra quarter, defeating Chicago's team 91-86.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi opened the overtime period with a four-point play. The Mercury pulled ahead by six, 86-79, before the Sky scored seven unanswered to tie the game with 2:20 to play.