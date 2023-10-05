Pattern Change Brings Sharp Cooling to Midwest

Our run of ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS—five of them with daytime highs in the 80s—is ending. This JET STREAM FORECAST shows why. Steering winds are shifting in from Canada collapsing the unseasonable dome of warm air which has brought July-level temps to Chicago since this past Saturday.

The dome of warm air has produced Chicago’s WARMEST OCTOBER OPEN in 153 years!

The NOAA SATELLITES folks post the following TRUE COLOR IMAGES—the first from this past August 31st—the second from yesterday (Tuesday, October 3rd)—and CHECK OUT COLOR CHANGE as we move into fall color season.