Seventy-seven inches. That’s nearly 6 ½ feet and equivalent to the 4th greatest seasonal snowfall total for the city of Chicago. Imagine getting that amount of snow within a 72-hour period! Incredible as it sounds, it is a reality across parts of western New York. Intense snow squalls downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario have produced numerous reports of snowfalls of 4 feet or more, and it’s not over yet. Although the band of heaviest snow had shifted north to the Niagra Falls area as of Saturday morning (see radar mosaic courtesy of College of Du Page Nexlab), the snow plume may move back over areas hardest hit over the past 48 to 72 hours as a trough now moving though the Chicago area makes its way eastward.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction