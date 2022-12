CHICAGO’S END OF THE YEAR CLIMATOLOGY

New Year’s Eve weather since 1871

TEMPERATURES IN FREE FALL THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING,

BUT STEADY AFTERNOON TEMPS STILL ABOVE NORMAL FOR THE SEASON

From 57 degrees at 1-3 AM to 37 degrees at 6 PM

…BUT WARMTH WILL RETURN BY TUESDAY WITH MORE 50s EXPECTED HERE

Forecast high temps Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL (GREATER THAN 2 inches) THROUGH JANUARY 6

Start of 2023 looks to be snow-free in Chicago—Significant snow should fall well to the north and west

IT’S BEEN VERY DIFFERENT IN OTHER YEARS—TOTAL SNOWFALL JAN. 1-6

FIRST MAJOR PRECIPITATION EVENT OF 2023 TO BE RAIN, NOT SNOW

Most of the rain to fall Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

NEAR OR ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES LIKELY TO DOMINATE THROUGH MID-JANUARY FROM COAST TO COAST

8-14 day temperature outlook through January 13, 2023